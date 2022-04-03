Stalin extends birthday greetings to TN governor

Stalin took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings to Ravi, a retired IPS officer.
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted state Governor R N Ravi on his birthday.
Stalin took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings to Ravi, a retired IPS officer.
''Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu Thiru. R N Ravi. I wish him peace, good health, and happiness,'' he said in the tweet.
Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu Thiru. R.N. Ravi.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 3, 2022
I wish him peace, good health, and happiness. @rajbhavan_tn
Conversations