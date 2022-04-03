Sun, Apr 03, 2022

Stalin extends birthday greetings to TN governor

Published: Apr 03,202201:00 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Stalin took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings to Ravi, a retired IPS officer.

M K Stalin and Governor R N Ravi
M K Stalin and Governor R N Ravi
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted state Governor R N Ravi on his birthday.

Stalin took to Twitter to extend his birthday greetings to Ravi, a retired IPS officer.

''Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu Thiru. R N Ravi. I wish him peace, good health, and happiness,'' he said in the tweet.



Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations