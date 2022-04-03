'Classes 1 to 12 will have final exams as per plan'

Chennai :

Following reports that final exams for Classes 1 to 5 will not be held in Tamil Nadu, the State Education Department has confirmed that final examinations will be held for students from class 1 to 12.





An official from the department said that the exams will not be canceled for anyone due to any reasons.





It has been officially announced that the board exams will be held in May, especially for Classes 10, 11 and 12. It has been earlier announced that the examinations for students of class 6 to 9 will be held till May 13.





At the same time, it has been stated that according to the Free and Compulsory Education Act, no student up to Class 8 will fail.