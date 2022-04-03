In a first, cops use dog to sniff out smuggled ganja

Vellore :

For the first time, Vellore police used a trained police dog to trace ganja being smuggled into the state from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at the border checkpost in Christianpet during the early hours of Saturday.





Police used Simba, a police dog which was trained over the last 45 days to sniff out ganja from vehicles. When the dog was brought to the checkpost it helped the cops to trace and retrieve 10 kilos ganja being smuggled into TN in a government bus bound for Tirupattur from Tirupati.





Raja (50) of Theni district who was having a ganja parcel was arrested. As seized ganja in recent days belonged to locals from Theni district, Vellore police are trying to trace the source of the contraband as also the destination.