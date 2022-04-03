Hope Stalin will protect Vanniyar quota: PMK

Chennai :

The Pattali Makkal Katchi on Saturday exuded confidence that Chief Minister MK Stalin will safeguard the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyar community in the state.





The party also constituted a seven-member committee led by its youth wing head Anbumani Ramadoss to meet the CM and urge him in this regard. Speaking at the special emergency executive committee meeting of the party, PMK founder Dr Ramadoss said that he is confident brother Stalin would do enough to protect the reservation for Vanniyars.





The meeting was convened after the Supreme Court upheld an earlier order of the Madras HC for quashing the order of Tamil Nadu government for providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyar community within the 20 per cent of the MBCs.





A resolution adopted at the PMK meet said that the state government has all data pertaining to educational qualification and jobs of all communities and a report recommending reservation for Vanniyars should be obtained based on data which could be collated and scrutinised by State Backward Classes Commission.





Anbumani lauded the efforts made by the government in the case and said that the government had appointed the lawyers they had suggested and the PMK advocate and state bureaucracy had worked in tandem on the issue. PMK’s endorsement of DMK’s efforts on the issue comes hours after Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the government for not handling the case well in the High Court.