DMK Delhi office opening turns venue for Oppn get-together

Sonia Gandhi with CM Stalin during the inauguration of DMK’s office Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam

Chennai :

Inauguration of the DMK party office in New Delhi offered centre stage for the convergence of non-BJP parties as opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Left party leaders rubbed shoulders in the newly constructed Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam on Saturday.





CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, BJD MP Amar Patnaik, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur, TDP MP Raveendra Kumar and former union finance minister P Chidambaram were also among the audience when Stalin formally inaugurated the new party address at DDU Marg on Minto Road in the national capital.





Leaders of DMK alliance Vaiko (MDMK), Thirumavalavan (VCK), and Congress MP from Tiruchy Su Thirunavukkarasar also took part in the event, which saw the non-BJP leaders of national significance getting into a huddle over a high tea.





A photograph released by the DMK headquarters showed Sonia at the head table, while Stalin and Akhilesh were lending ears to her.





Stalin had set the tone for the non-BJP reunion a couple of days ago when he described the opening of the “Dravidian Fort” in Delhi as an event that would write the history of South India from the national capital.





Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, inaugurated the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan library at the DMK office.





DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and party treasurer T R Baalu unveiled the statues of DMK leaders Annadurai and Karunanidhi statues at the party office.





Ministers and leaders of DMK have camped in Delhi for a few days now for the mega event.