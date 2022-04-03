VOC Port handles record 34.12 mn tonnes of cargo during 2021-22

Madurai :

During the 2021-22 fiscal year, VOC Port in Thoothukudi registered a growth of 7.33 per cent, handling cargo traffic of 34.12 million tonnes, against the previous year’s achievement of 31.79 million tonnes.





While imports accounted for 24.19 million tonnes, exports for 9.45 million tonnes and transhipment accounted for 0.48 million tonnes. It’s also a matter of pride that the Port surpassed the 34 million tonne target set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the fiscal at March end.





The Port handled 7.81 lakh, Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers during the year 2021-22, registering an increase of 2.49 per cent over previous year’s container traffic of 7.62 lakh TEUs, a statement said on Saturday.





To promote Port based industries under Coastal Employment Unit (SPEEDZ), land parcels to an extent of 60 acres have been allotted in a phased manner for industries such as edible oil, refinery, food processing and warehouses. Additionally, 12.79 acres of land was also allotted for water area and setting up of a cement bulk terminal.





It is also proposed to develop ‘Outer Harbour’ with two container terminals (continuous quay length of 1000 metres each), with a draft of 16 metres, in the first phase through PPP mode, in addition to a 100 MW wind – solar hybrid renewable energy park on PPP basis.





Citing these, TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Authority, remarked that the “Port is surpassing pre-pandemic cargo volumes, given the positive trend driven by economic recovery”.