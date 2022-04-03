Ranipet ryots irked as officials destroy paddy citing encroachment

Vellore :

Farmers in Ranipet district were incensed following revenue and PWD officials destroying standing paddy crop on one acre claiming that it was an encroachment two days ago.





What aggrieved farmers were scenes of the farmer’s wife hugging the destroyed crop and crying over it while her shattered husband was seated nearby. Farmer Balu of Pallamulvadi village near Kalavai in Arcot taluk raised paddy (ADT 37 variety) on three acres of his own land and also on another one acre abutting a channel nearby. Officials who arrived with earth moving equipment without prior notice destroyed the crop on the one acre stating that it was an encroachment and that it had to be removed due to Madras High Court orders.





Balu and his family who were not present when the crop was destroyed were devastated when they returned and saw the crushed crops. While Parvathi started hugging the crop and wailing, Balu just sat down totally shattered. Later he said “the crop was to be harvested in a few days. Officials could have waited till then, or if they were adamant I would have willingly handed over the crop to them. What was the need to destroy the crop which we consider our child and over which we had spent so much money.”





Vivasayigal Sangam Ranipet district president CS Mani said “Collector Baskara Pandian had earlier issued oral instructions that crop encroachments would be allowed to be harvested. Officials concerned were obviously not aware of the oral orders.”





Accepting that he had ordered officials to allow farmers to harvest their crop before reclaiming encroached upon land, Collector Baskara Pandian said, “this seems to be a local issue between officials and the farmer as we have removed encroachments from over 100 acres across water bodies without any reaction from the farming community. Officials warned Balu even before he planted the paddy, but he went ahead anyway.”