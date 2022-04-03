Training for cops dealing with Pocso cases

Through the standard operating procedure to be adopted in Pocso cases, how the documentary evidence should be kept and the investigation part. They were also apprised of how the victims should be handled in such cases.

Chennai : City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Saturday inaugurated a one-day training session for police personnel to handle the Pocso cases in a more efficient way. D Lingeshwaran, director of Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy, and assistant director Rishigoshal, advocates Adhilakshmi Loganathan and E V Chandru alias Chandrasekaran took the officers - Assistant Commissioners, women inspectors and sub-inspectors, through the standard operating procedure to be adopted in Pocso cases, how the documentary evidence should be kept and the investigation part. They were also apprised of how the victims should be handled in such cases.