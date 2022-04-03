Thanjai SI suspended for abusing nurse

Thiruchirapalli :





During the checks the two women got into an argument with the SI, who used abusive words against Vanitha. The social activists demanded action against the police officer after the video went viral. On Saturday, the SP G Ravali Priya suspended Velayudham and ordered a departmental inquiry.

Thanjavur Superintendent of Police on Saturday suspended a sub inspector for using abusive words at a nurse. It is said, Velayudham (55), SI attached to Thanjavur Medical College police station was involved in vehicle checkup on Friday night and he stopped a two wheeler which was ridden by Vanitha (42) a nurse in a private hospital and her friend Vasantha (28) was a pillion rider for not wearing masks.