Martin’s Rs 19.59-cr properties attached

Chennai :

ED had earlier attached assets worth Rs. 258 Crore and with the latest action, the total attachment in the case has reached to Rs 277.59 crore. ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of charge sheet filed by CBI, Kochi against S Martin and others under the Sections of IPC, 1860 and Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998.

Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 19.59 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the case against ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin and others. Attached properties consist of various immoveable properties in the form of vacant lands situated in Tamil Nadu, said a note from ED on Saturday.