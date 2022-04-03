Septuagenarian killed over money issue

Rajendran had reportedly settled Rs 60,000 and was seeking time to settle the remaining amount. Since Rajendran could not repay the balance remaining Rs 20,000 even after a year, the shopkeeper approached Ganesan on Friday and asked him to get back the amount from Rajendran.
Thiruchirapalli: A septuagenarian was murdered by his neighbour after a quarrel erupted over a money transaction in Thanjavur on Saturday and the police arrested the accused. It is said, Ganesan (71), a resident from Sannapuram near Thiruvidaimarudhur in Thanjavur helped his neighbour Rajendran (59) by availing Rs 80,000 from a shopkeeper 18 months back.
Rajendran had reportedly settled Rs 60,000 and was seeking time to settle the remaining amount. Since Rajendran could not repay the balance remaining Rs 20,000 even after a year, the shopkeeper approached Ganesan on Friday and asked him to get back the amount from Rajendran.
When Ganesan sought the money prompting a heated argument, which resulted in Ganesan being pushed and during the fall his head hit a stone suffereing severe injuries. He was rushed o the hospital but he succumbed on the way to hospital. Thiruvidaimarudhur police registered a case and arrested Rajendran.
Conversations