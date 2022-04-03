Septuagenarian killed over money issue

Thiruchirapalli :

Rajendran had reportedly settled Rs 60,000 and was seeking time to settle the remaining amount. Since Rajendran could not repay the balance remaining Rs 20,000 even after a year, the shopkeeper approached Ganesan on Friday and asked him to get back the amount from Rajendran.





When Ganesan sought the money prompting a heated argument, which resulted in Ganesan being pushed and during the fall his head hit a stone suffereing severe injuries. He was rushed o the hospital but he succumbed on the way to hospital. Thiruvidaimarudhur police registered a case and arrested Rajendran.

A septuagenarian was murdered by his neighbour after a quarrel erupted over a money transaction in Thanjavur on Saturday and the police arrested the accused. It is said, Ganesan (71), a resident from Sannapuram near Thiruvidaimarudhur in Thanjavur helped his neighbour Rajendran (59) by availing Rs 80,000 from a shopkeeper 18 months back.