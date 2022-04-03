2 including teacher held under Pocso Act

Madurai :





The accused held are a 44-year old woman-Government school teacher and resident of Bethaniyapuram and Veeramani (39) of Thanakkankulam, sources said. Inquiries by Karimedu police revealed that the 44-year old teacher had a desire for carnal pleasure with few students, who attended tuition class. Moreover, she also had an illicit affair with Veeramani years ago.





She developed a craze for taking porn videos and sought help from Veeramani, who captured such videos. Veeramani then shared the porn video involving two students, who are in SSLC and Plus Two at Bethaniyapuram, with his friend. After the students felt embarrassed over the video leak, and informed police confiscated cell phone, laptop and computer from the accused and transferred to Madurai South All Women Police.

