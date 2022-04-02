Why is Stalin mum on NEET exemption after meeting Modi: OPS

Chennai :

AIADMK convenor O Panneerselvam brought NEET exemption issue to the notice of the DMK government on Saturday. "11 months have passed since the DMK took reins, there is no progress in NEET exemption, next academic year is about to begin but the current government hasn't brought 'dawn' yet," he said.





Taking a dig at the DMK government, OPS said that DMK gave a false promise of bringing NEET exemption upon a favourable mandate in a desperation to get back to power. Panneerselvam pointed to DMK's folly saying, "NEET could have been nipped in the bud had DMK withdrew support when the UPA introduced the medical entrance exam in 2010".





He questioned Stalin's silence on NEET exemption after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi during the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's four-day visit. Panneerselvam criticised NEET exemption Bill sent for Governor's assent being in limbo for over 1.5 months.





OPS also urged Stalin to take steps to seek exemption for medical aspirants in the state before the NEET exams on July 17 this year.