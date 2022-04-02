Stalin inaugurates 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in Delhi, national leaders participate

Stalin cutting the ribbon to officially inaugurate the party office. Image - Twitter: @ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Saturday inaugurated DMK's party office in the national capital, as part of his four-day Delhi visit.





The party office is situated in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg.





While Stalin inaugurated the office, DMK's general secretary Duraimurugan unveiled former chief ministers and Dravidian ideologues CN Annadurai's and M Karunanidhi's busts. Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the library inside the office.





Marking a tacit federal bonhomie between parties, the traditional Kuthu Vilakku was lighted by Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.









The event was also attended by Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav and The Hindu Group's N Ram. The guests were presented AS Panneerselvam's "Karunanidhi: A life", biography of the late Dravidian leader.