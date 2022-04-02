CMA expansion in fast gear, over to local bodies

Chennai :

The expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) has reached the final stages, with the district administrations abutting the city asking local bodies that are proposed to be appended to adopt resolutions approving the merger.





Noting that St Thomas Mount panchayat union, and Vandalur, Mannivakkam, Nedungundram, Urapakkam, and Kilambakkam panchayats in Chengalpattu are presently under CMA, Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nath said in a communication to local bodies in the district that all panchayats being brought under CMA would ensure sustainable development. “Panchayats should pass resolutions by April 1,” he said in the letter dated March 30.





A CMDA official said that similar communications have been sent by Collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to merge the entire district with CMA. “The government will issue an order based on the resolutions passed by the local bodies,” the official added.





Earlier, the government had proposed to expand the CMA to cover 8,878 sqkm from the present 1,189 sqkm. However, the proposal has been recently revised to cover 8,300 sqkm. “The extent of the expansion may be reduced further,” the official said.





However, the CMDA would prepare the third master plan only for the present extent, as the process has already commenced. “But we will propose preparing regional plans for major urban pockets that come under the expansion. Bringing developing areas under CMA will ensure systematic growth,” the official said.