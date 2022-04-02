Mercury to rise by 3 degrees Celsius, relief after mid-April

Chennai :

The weather is going to turn hotter in Tamil Nadu over the next 15 days and the maximum temperature will increase by 3 degrees Celsius, but after mid-April, rains are expected, sources told DT Next.





“Maximum temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius, especially in interior districts, for a week. For the past few days, Karur, Madurai, and Erode have recorded 100-degree Fahrenheit,” said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC.





“Temperatures will be normal over Ooty, Kodaikanal. From April 8, rains and thunderstorm are likely,” he added.





For the next 48 hours, due to an atmospheric downward circulation over the Gulf of Mannar, districts along the Western Ghats, and delta regions are likely to get rains.





TN weatherman Pradeep John said, “Chennaiites can expect respite from the scorching temperature as easterly winds are expected from next week. In March, we saw two depressions in the BoB for the first time in 150 years. And it is expected to be active in April too and with westerlies absent, coastal stations can be less warm.”