14 new Covid cases in Chennai, none across 25 districts

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded 32 new cases of Covid, taking the total number of cases in the State to 34,52,857.





In Chennai, 14 new cases were reported. Tiruvallur had 3 new cases. No new Covid cases were reported in 25 districts.





The active cases declined below 300. Currently, there are 293 active cases in the State. Chennai has about 130 active cases, while other districts have less than 30. At least 6 districts do not have any active case.





In the past 24 hours, 27,899 samples have been tested. TN’s positivity rate stands at 0.1 per cent. With no deaths due to Covid reported in the State, the death toll currently remains at 38,025.





At least 45 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34,14,539.