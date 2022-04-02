Stalin’s Delhi visit aimed at welfare of Tamils: Thangam Thennarasu

Chennai :

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Friday said that the visit of Chief Minister MK Stalin to New Delhi is aimed at the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.





“Unlike the previous regime where former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami went to Delhi to save his government, Stalin’s visit is aimed at not just the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu but also the welfare of the people of Tamils across the world and the memorandum, which urged to provide assistance to the Tamils in Sri Lanka is a proof of this,” said Thennarasu, while addressing reporters in Delhi.





Palaniswami had on Thursday criticised the Delhi visit of the Chief Minister and raised doubts on the visit of Stalin claiming that when the DMK was in Opposition there were “Go Back Modi’’ slogans, but now the same party has forgotten the chants and became close with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Thennrasu said that Palaniswami was envious of the Chief Minister. The Minister also said that the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues have high regards for Stalin as it was visible during the meetings that Stalin had with the Union Ministers and Modi.





“When the Chief Minister read the demands in the memorandum, the Prime Minister patiently listened and the Chief Minister was treated equally unlike Palaniswami who behaved in a subservient manner,” said Thennarasu.