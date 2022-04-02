Governor pleasant to interact with, but delay in decision-making excessive, says Stalin

New Delhi :

At loggerheads over the NEET issue, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said Governor RN Ravi is a “pleasant” person but the “excessive delay” in his decision-making on the crucial matter is not correct and such a scenario shows there is no need for a Governor.





The ruling DMK led by Stalin has been asking for the abolition of the office of Governor after the state government’s relations with the Raj Bhavan soured in the midst of a controversy surrounding the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Exemption Bill.





The Governor returned the Bill adopted in the Assembly last year, but the House has adopted a second one again this year.”The relationship between the Governor and us is good. Governor Ravi is pleasant to associate with. He is always interested in meeting and conversing at length. We do not want to criticise him on a personal note,” Stalin told in an interview during his Delhi visit.





However, “There is an excessive delay in his decision-making and sending. This is not correct. He was the first to repeal the NEET Exemption Bill. When we pass...a second time, he should send it to President himself. He is late in doing that... Otherwise, our firm position is that there is no need for a Governorship,” he said.





During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Stalin also took up the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution seeking exemption for the state from the NEET for admission to medical courses.





Asked how does he plan to tackle the sensitive inter-state Mullaperiyar dam and Cauvery water sharing disputes with Kerala and Karnataka and whether he will advocate chief minister-level talks, Stalin said, “We will make all efforts to assert the right of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery and Mullaperiyar dam issues.”





On March 15, the Tamil Nadu Governor had assured Chief Minister Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted by the Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for presidential assent. Stalin had called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and urged him to expeditiously send the bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for getting presidential assent.





Since admission to medical colleges for the 2022-23 academic year is set to commence soon, the bill should be sent to the Centre quickly, the Chief Minister had underscored during his meeting with the Governor. Also, Stalin urged Ravi to take immediate action on other bills passed by the Assembly and other files, all pending for many months.