Munusamy goes on fast against acquiring farm lands for SIPCOT

AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy on Friday staged a day-long fast demanding the government to stop acquiring farm lands to set up SIPCOT in Krishnagiri district.





The legislator sat in protest in front of Shoolagiri taluk office. “The state government is trying to take over agricultural lands from farmers to set up industries in Uddanapalli, Ayaranapalli, Nagamangalam areas in the Veppanahalli Assembly constituency.





As the farmers made a fervent plea to save farm lands and protect their livelihood, I observed a one day fast to highlight the issue to the government,” said Munusamy to reporters.





Replying to a charge by Hosur DMK MLA Prakash, that he took to protest only to protect his own land from being acquired, Munusamy hit out at the DMK MLA saying he does not know the difficulty of farmers.





“Several people are now struggling for food after corporate firms lured them to give away their lands in this region,” said Munusamy, however agreeing that he too owns land there.





Earlier, Hosur sub-collector Thenmozhi met Munusamy and asked him to give a petition. However, the AIADMK leader refused and sat in protest till evening. Munusamy ended his fasting at 5 pm in the presence of former minister KC Veeramani.