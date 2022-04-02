Madras HC tells SEC to submit all documents of Kadambur Town Panchayat polls

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to file all the documents and complaints related to the local body election held for Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukkudi district.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by three independent candidates.





The petitioners challenged the decision of the SEC to conduct fresh elections for Kadambur TP on rejection of DMK candidates’ nominations.





However, the SEC submitted that the election was cancelled on the grounds of law and order issues and two candidates were abducted. The bench adjourned the matter to April 22.