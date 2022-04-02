Tamil Nadu forms special task force on road safety

Chennai :

The state government has constituted a special task force on road safety for the implementation of “Innuyir Kappom Thittam” to identify short-term and long-term solutions for reducing road accidents and fatalities.





A government order was issued by the Home (Transport) Department to constitute the STF on Road Safety with Vinit Dev Wankhede, additional director general of police, State Crime Records Bureau as chairperson. Dr Darez Ahmad, director, National Health Mission, Arun Roy, (Expenditure) Finance Department, Sathya Narayanan, Joint Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) and R Chandra Sekar, Chief Engineer, Highways will be members of the STF.





The order said that the STF is empowered to utilise the service of experts from reputed academic institutions like IIT and Anna University at the state level for analytical and related works.





The causation analysis and solutions delineation in a scientific and accurate manner will be the core to the operation of the STF, the order said, adding that adequate funds will be provided for the activities from the road safety fund.