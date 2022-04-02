Tiruchy police nab over 4,000 in 3 months

Thiruchirapalli :

As part of bringing down the crime rate in Tiruchy city, the police have arrested as many as 4,018 persons, who were involved in various crimes.





The stringent action initiated have controlled serious offences, including murder, have come down now than the previous year, said City Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan here on Friday.





According to the Commissioner, the Deputy and the Assistant Commissioners were advised to instruct the personnel to closely monitor habitual offenders and initiate timely action against them from time to time.





“Accordingly, as many as 4,018 persons involved in various crimes and threatening the public and hindering public harmony were arrested in the past three months,” the CoP said.





Similarly, 30 persons, who were found to be selling ganja to school and college students near campuses, were arrested in the past three months. While cases were registered against 124 for selling banned gutkha.