RPF arrests two from Tenkasi smuggling 20 kg ganja from AP to Coimbatore

Police picked up Anandaraj, 23 and Mahalakshmi, 24, wife of Sudalairaj, both hailing from Tenkasi

Chennai :

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) sleuths for smuggling 20 kg of ganja by train in Erode on Friday.





During a check, the RPF staff found a carton box in the S7 coach of a train bound to Coimbatore from Visakhapatnam and a check revealed the presence of the contraband.





Police picked up Anandaraj, 23 and Mahalakshmi, 24, wife of Sudalairaj, both hailing from Tenkasi district.





As they confessed to have smuggled ganja to supply among their network in Coimbatore, the police arrested the duo and seized 20 kg of the contraband.