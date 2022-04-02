AIADMK urges Centre, state to take steps to reduce yarn price

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday urged both the Centre and state to take steps to reduce increasing cotton price to save the textile industry in Tamil Nadu.





Stating that for the past one year the textile industry was facing several issues, he said, “In 2020-21, one candy of cotton (356 kg) was sold at Rs 38,000 and during that yearend, the price was increased to Rs 43,000.”





Pointing out that this year in January, the cotton price per candy was again increased to Rs 73,000 and now it was sold for Rs 89,000 per candy, Panneerselvam said, “Similarly, steps were taken to increase GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, but was put on hold following request from the AIADMK.”