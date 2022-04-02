Sat, Apr 02, 2022

2 idols stolen from temple near Vellore recovered, one of 3 accused held

Published: Apr 02,202204:02 AM

Representative Image
Vellore:
Two idols stolen from a temple near Vellore were recovered by police during a regular vehicle check on Thursday.

The metal idols of Pradosha Nayagar and Swarnambigai were stolen from Porpanai Eswarar Temple at Vazhvankundram near KV Kuppam on the Katpadi-Gudiyattam Road on April 5, last year.

When Latheri police were conducting a routine vehicle check at the Velampattu Road junction, they spotted three persons on a two-wheeler carrying a heavy gunny bag.

When the cops stopped the vehicle, two of them took to their heels, while one person – identified as Gurusamy (30) of Agaramcheri in Vellore was nabbed. Police found the two metal idols in the bag.

