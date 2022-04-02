Conditional bail granted to 20 AIADMK workers booked along with Jayakumar

Chennai :

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira on Monday granted conditional bail to 20 AIADMK workers who were booked along with former minister D Jayakumar for parading a DMK worker without shirt during the urban local body elections in February.





The judge granted the bail on hearing the pleas by AT Arasu aka Thirunavukkarasu, Sathish Kumar, and 18 others who belong to the opposition AIADMK.





Except for Arasu, all other accused should stay in Periyakulam and appear before the police for two weeks, the court noted.





The judge also observed that Arasu should appear and sign before Washermenpet police for two weeks.