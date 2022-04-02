Sat, Apr 02, 2022

Another female elephant found dead in Kovai, autopsy reveals liver cirrhosis

Published: Apr 02,202204:02 AM

Representative Image
Coimbatore:
Yet another wild elephant died in the Coimbatore forest area. This female elephant, aged 10 years is suspected to have died of liver cirrhosis.

A post mortem was performed by veterinarians on the completely putrefied carcass of the elephant on Friday.

“Samples have been sent for a lab analysis to check if there was any sedimentation of poisonous substance on the liver,” said A Sugumar, veterinarian, Coimbatore Forest Division.

The carcass of the elephant, suspected to have died at least one week ago, was spotted in a completely decomposed state by the frontline staff on Thursday evening. With this, eight wild elephants, including six females, have died in the Coimbatore Forest Division since January, this year.

