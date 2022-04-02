CPM to prevent BJP, RSS from using temples for political agenda: Balakrishnan

Chennai :

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday said that the party’s three-day state conference resolved to take on the BJP and Sangh Parivar head on to prevent them from setting foot in the state and making use of temples to further its political agenda.





Addressing a press conference after being elected as state secretary for a second term at Madurai, he said, “They are not planning to perform pujas in temples. We will support our supporters to enter the administration of temples to prevent the RSS from getting into temples for carrying out religious campaigns,” he said.