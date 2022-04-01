Property tax to be revised in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect

Chennai :

State-Local Administration Ministry on Friday released a notification under which all property tax will be revised across Tamil Nadu from April 1,2022.





An official notification by additional Chief Secretary Shivdas Meena announced the property tax hike across all municipalities and municipal corporations in the State.





The vacant land tax will be increased by 100 per cent and the notification justified the move as a long pending one to meet the demands of Swacch Bharat and urban up-gradation programmes.





The GO also noted that all properties like residential, commercial, industrial, and educational institutions will be subjected to tax revision as per the values ascertained by local zonal officials.