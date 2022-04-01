Stalin meets Nirmala Sitharaman, demands to release GST arrears

Chennai :

Stalin is on a four-day visit to New Delhi to attend the DMK office inaguration ceremony and various other functions. He met several leaders on Thursday, including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament premises.





On the 3rd day of his visit to Delhi today, Stalin met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded immediate release of GST arrears due to the State. It is noteworthy that Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan was accompanied by Stalin during the meeting.