Stalin submits 14-point memo to PM, seeks aid for Lankan Tamils

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and sought among other things permission to provide life-saving drugs and essential commodities to Lankan Tamils reeling under the economic crisis.





In his 14-point memorandum submitted to the PM, Stalin referred to the recent arrival of 16 Lankan Tamils who fled the island nation and said, “They embarked on the perilous journey due to unaffordable essential commodities in Sri Lanka. More such persons may be arriving.”





“Government of Tamil Nadu is willing to provide essential commodities and life-saving medicines to the SL Tamils living in northern and eastern parts and Colombo as well as those working in the plantation sector and also the vulnerable group of women and children,” Stalin said, requesting the PM to “accord necessary permission to undertake this benevolent activity.” On the controversial Mekadatu dam row, the CM implored Modi to direct the Ministry not to give clearance to Karnataka for this or any new reservoir project in the Cauvery basin and advise Cauvery Water Management Authority to not approve it.





Seeking Modi’s intervention to protect the traditional fishing rights of fishermen in Palk Bay and ensure their safety, Stalin asked the PM to address the Sri Lankan government to end the arrest and apprehension of fishermen. He also reiterated the consistent stand of the state government that a permanent solution to this problem faced would be possible only by restoring India’s sovereignty over Katchatheevu, thereby restoring their rights to fish in traditional waters.





Stalin draws PM’s attention to Tangedco’s coal shortage





Drawing the PM’s attention to the coal shortage faced by Tangedco, Chief Minister MK Stalin requested Prime Minister Modi to provide at least 20 rakes for transport of 72,000 tons of coal per day from Talcher/IB Vallery to Paradip and Vishakapatnam port.





Urging the PM to extend the period of compensation by at least two years beyond June 2022, Stalin also asked the Union government to immediately reverse the levy of cesses and surcharges and merge all cesses and surcharges with the basic rate of tax so that states receive a legitimate share of the revenue.





Referring to the NEET-exemption Bill re-adopted by the state Assembly and sent to Raj Bhavan for President’s assent, the CM asked the PM to allow to fill all professional seats including MBBS/BDS/AYUSH courses on basis of Class 12 marks alone.





He also requested the PM to direct the National Medical Commission and relevant ministries to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted. Revocation of National Education Policy 2020, approval of phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail Project under 50:50 equity sharing basis, ensuring equal political and civil rights to Eelam Tamils, dropping of India based Neutrino Observatory Project, transportation of spent nuclear fuel back to Russia instead of storing it within KKNPP premises in Tamil Nadu and inclusion of Narikoravar/Kurivikkarar in the list of scheduled tribes in TN were some of the other demands in CM’s wish list to the PM. Chief Minister Stalin also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the capital. Stalin, who visited the Central Hall of the Parliament in the morning, also had a photo-op with DMK and a few other party MPs who took selfies with him.





Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who learned about Stalin’s arrival, visited the party office in the Parliament and exchanged pleasantries.







