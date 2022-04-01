DMK, AIADMK members spar over bus stand site

Thiruchirapalli :

Pandemonium prevailed for a while in Karur Corporation council meeting on Thursday after DMK and AIADMK members were involved in heated argument over selection of site for the new integrated bus stand. The AIADMK members staged a walkout after their points were not taken into account.





The first council meeting for the newly established Karur Corporation chaired by Mayor Kavitha Ganesan tabled resolutions for several projects to be passed by the council on Thursday.





It also moved a resolution to thank Ministers KN Nehru and V Senthilbalaji, who performed a key role in ensuring 50 per cent reservation for the women in the urban local body polls. Soon AIADMK member Suresh opposed the resolution and said that it was the brainchild of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and the DMK cannot take advantage of it. Soon the DMK members objected and there was an intense argument between the two parties.





When the selection of site for the new integrated bus stand was tabled, AIADMK member Andal Dinesh said that the previous government selected a site at Thoranakalpatti and gave sanctions and the tender was floated, but it was dropped at last moment. The DMK government has now selected Thirumanilayur which is an irrigation land and the AIADMK oppose the site choice. So the AIADMK members staged a walkout opposing the move.