Tiruchy Collector lists NEP’s advantages

Thiruchirapalli :

Inaugurating the Science Exhibition organised by the School Education Department, Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu hailed the New Education Policy, which gives more emphasis on practical learning.





In order to instill knowledge among students, the New Education Policy has been modified into practical oriented system in all subjects to make the students’ understanding of the subject easier, said Tiruchy Collector Sivarasu in his inaugural address at the expo on Thursday.





He said, once the students understand the subject through practical knowledge, they would find easy to learn the particular subject theoretically. “The foundation of any science subject would be easy to understand when the student applies the practical knowledge into the subject and that too, making the modules of particular subject matter, the student will never forget the particular lesson in their life time,” the Collector stressed. Stating that almost all the subjects are modified into practical oriented syllabus, Sivarasu said, the New Education Policy has been formulated in such a way to kindle the knowledge of the students. He said that the New Education Policy has paved the way for better understanding of the particular subject for both teachers and the students.





“Through the introduction of the practical oriented education, the students would get motivation to learn while the teachers would be more interested to teach the lessons,” he stressed.





Subsequently, he went round the entire exhibition and inquired about the project with each team.



