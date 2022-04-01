Strangers intruding into Bharathiar Univ women’s hostel, allege inmates

Coimbatore :

More than 100 girls studying in Bharathiar University in Coimbatore staged a sit-in protest on Thursday alleging trespass of strangers into their hostel during night.





The students squatted in front of the University demanding the administration to ensure their safety. They claimed to have noticed a few strangers wandering around in the premises of the ladies’ hostel on Wednesday night.





The students alleged those miscreants flashed torch lights inside the rooms. Alarmed by the presence of some men, the girls shouted, resulting in them going away. The staff and warden launched a search, but could not spot them again.





The students said they had seen strangers in the ladies’ hostels several times before and took the issue to the knowledge of authorities, but to no avail. They claimed that frequent cell phone thefts were reported in the hostel.





Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor P Kaliraj held talks with the protesting students and assured to enhance security by deploying police personnel during night until the appointment of women security guards within five days.





“Some of the CCTVs, which were defunct, will be repaired and lighting will be improved on the hostel premises,” he said.





The V-C said that he came to know of strangers trespassing into the hostel only on Wednesday. However, since the students have claimed to be facing this problem over the last one month, an inquiry committee will be constituted to probe into the issue for further action, he said.