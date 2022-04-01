Two women among three killed as van collides with lorry near Ambur

Vellore :

Ambur taluk police rushed to the spot and with the help of locals retrieved the dead and injured from the wreckage. A shortage of ambulances resulted in a lorry passing that way being commandeered by police to rush the injured to Ambur GH. The bodies of the three victims were also sent for post mortem. A case has been registered.

Three persons, including two women, were killed on the spot when the mini bus in which they were travelling to work in a shoe factory near Ambur collided head on with a lorry on Thursday. The mini bus was reportedly carrying more than 30 passengers and was nearing the Solur bridge when the driver lost control resulting in the vehicle climbing over the central median, ripping through the metal fence on it and hitting an oncoming cement laden Bengaluru-bound lorry on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. The front portion of the van was totally damaged in the impact killing on the spot driver Ramu (35) and women workers Paunammal (27) and Poornima (19).