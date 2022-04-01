Fri, Apr 01, 2022

State allots Rs 949.11 crore for administrative costs under MGNREGS

Published: Apr 01,202201:32 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The state sanctioned a total of Rs 949.11 cr, including Rs 674.84 cr for material cost, Rs 224.94 cr as state’s share and Rs 49.32 cr as administrative cost.

Representative Image (File Photo)
Representative Image (File Photo)
Chennai: The state allotted Rs 949.11 cr for material and administrative costs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). A Government Order (GO) was issued to give effect to the allotment. According to the GO, the Central Empowered Committee has approved the increase of person-days from Rs 25 crore to Rs 31.14 crore in the year 2021-22 and fixed the wage rate of Rs 273 per day for Tamil Nadu. The state sanctioned a total of Rs 949.11 cr, including Rs 674.84 cr for material cost, Rs 224.94 cr as state’s share and Rs 49.32 cr as administrative cost.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations