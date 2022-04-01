State allots Rs 949.11 crore for administrative costs under MGNREGS

The state sanctioned a total of Rs 949.11 cr, including Rs 674.84 cr for material cost, Rs 224.94 cr as state’s share and Rs 49.32 cr as administrative cost.
Chennai: The state allotted Rs 949.11 cr for material and administrative costs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). A Government Order (GO) was issued to give effect to the allotment. According to the GO, the Central Empowered Committee has approved the increase of person-days from Rs 25 crore to Rs 31.14 crore in the year 2021-22 and fixed the wage rate of Rs 273 per day for Tamil Nadu. The state sanctioned a total of Rs 949.11 cr, including Rs 674.84 cr for material cost, Rs 224.94 cr as state’s share and Rs 49.32 cr as administrative cost.
