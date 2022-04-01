Madurai bench transfers Suchindram doctor suicide probe to CB-CID

Madurai :

The petitioner stated that his son Sivarama Perumal (43), a doctor engaged in rendering social service, was falsely charged at the instigation of one Vijay Anand and based on his complaint Suchindram police tortured his son Sivarama Perumal. On July 12, 2020, when COVID lockdown restrictions were in place, the police abused the doctor, who was returning along with his wife and two daughters on a bike. The police after intercepting his vehicle citing COVID violations, scolded him in filthy words.





The doctor was then frustrated for months together and committed suicide in October 2020 leaving a suicide note. However, the police failed to act against those charged with abetting suicide and did not mention their names in the FIR. Citing these, the petitioner sought a fair probe into his death. The Judge transferred the case to CB CID for a detailed probe.

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday transferred a case concerning alleged suicide of a doctor of private clinic in Suchindram, Kanniyakumari district to CB-CID. A petition filed by Bossdurai of Nagercoil came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan.