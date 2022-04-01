Forest Department staff rescue spotted deer from open well in pvt firm

The two-year-old deer, which was taken out of the well was examined and found to be healthy. It did not sustain any injuries in the fall. The deer was then released into its habitat on Wednesday.
Coimbatore: A spotted deer, which fell into an open well, was rescued by the Forest Department staff in Coimbatore. The villagers, who spotted the deer struggling in the well at a private firm near Sulur, had informed the department staff. Then, a team rushed to the spot and took up rescue efforts using a net. The two-year-old deer, which was taken out of the well was examined and found to be healthy. It did not sustain any injuries in the fall. The deer was then released into its habitat on Wednesday.
