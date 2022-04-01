Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspects Kalaignar Memorial Library construction

On the infrastructure facility, he said the basement is designed to park as many as 79 cars and 129 two-wheelers, besides 40 cars on the premises. Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy accompanied him, sources said.
Madurai: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday inspected construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai. He said the upcoming Kalaignar Memorial Library would add pride to Madurai, which offers its own specialties and be on a par with the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. Talking to reporters, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin and PWD Minister EV Velu are having a keen eye for quality of the construction of Kalaignar library, which could be completed and dedicated to the public in a year. On the infrastructure facility, he said the basement is designed to park as many as 79 cars and 129 two-wheelers, besides 40 cars on the premises. Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy accompanied him, sources said.
