Fri, Apr 01, 2022

17 Krishnagiri govt school students fall sick after drinking contaminated water

Published: Apr 01,202201:19 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The students were rushed to Uthangarai Government Hospital. After an examination, the doctors informed that the students suffered an allergy since the water allegedly had high content of bleaching powder in it. Further investigation is underway.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Coimbatore: Nearly 17 students of a government primary school in Krishnagiri fell ill after drinking water in the school premises on Thursday. Of the total 68 students studying in the school, around 17 students consumed the water during lunch break. They immediately developed complications such as stomach pain and bouts of vomiting. 

The students were rushed to Uthangarai Government Hospital. After an examination, the doctors informed that the students suffered an allergy since the water allegedly had high content of bleaching powder in it. Further investigation is underway.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations