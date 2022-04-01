17 Krishnagiri govt school students fall sick after drinking contaminated water

Coimbatore :





The students were rushed to Uthangarai Government Hospital. After an examination, the doctors informed that the students suffered an allergy since the water allegedly had high content of bleaching powder in it. Further investigation is underway.

Nearly 17 students of a government primary school in Krishnagiri fell ill after drinking water in the school premises on Thursday. Of the total 68 students studying in the school, around 17 students consumed the water during lunch break. They immediately developed complications such as stomach pain and bouts of vomiting.