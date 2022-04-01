Fri, Apr 01, 2022

Cong cadre in southern districts protest hike in price of petrol, diesel and LPG

Published: Apr 01,202201:17 AM

Demanding the roll-back of the prices fuel Congress cadre led by K Sankarapandian, president, Tirunelveli District Congress Committee, organised a protest near Palayamkottai bus stand.

Congress staged protests in Madurai and other parts of southern districts
Madurai: Scores of cadre from Congress staged protests in Madurai and other parts of southern districts on Thursday against the hike in price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. In Madurai, the agitating cadre led by V Karthikeyan, president, Madurai City Congress, at KK Nagar raised slogans against Union government condemning the soaring price of fuel. Demanding the roll-back of the prices fuel Congress cadre led by K Sankarapandian, president, Tirunelveli District Congress Committee, organised a protest near Palayamkottai bus stand.

