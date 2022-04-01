Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Chithirai festival to start from April 4

Chennai :

The 13-day annual Chithirai festival also popularly called as ‘Chithirai Brahmotsavam’ of the renowned Sri Meenakshi-Sundareswarar Temple will begin from April 4. Official sources said here on Thursday that the festival will commence with the traditional hoisting of the holy flag atop the gold plated 56-feet-high ‘dwajasthambam’ (flag mast) of Lord Sundareswarar on April 5. As part of the Chithirai festival, Meenakshi Pattabishekam (coronation of Goddess Meenakshi) will be performed on April 12 and the famous ‘Thirukkalyanam’ (celestial wedding) will be conducted on April 14. The temple car festival is slated on April 15, followed by the spectacular event of Lord Kallazhagar entering River Vaigai event on April 16.



