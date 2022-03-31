Ma Subramanian grants CM relief fund to families of healthcare workers who died of Covid

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian distributed the general relief fund to the families of healthcare workers who lost their lives to Covid while on duty. The Tamil Nadu announced Rs 25 lakh on behalf of the government to the frontline workers who succumbed to the infection during the pandemic, while on duty.





The Health Minister said that a total of Rs 64.50 crore has been provided by the government to 129 people, with Rs 50 lakh to each individual as per the category they fall in. A total of Rs. 9.75 crore has been provided to 39 persons, with Rs 25 lakh each to the family of the deceased individual. A total of Rs. 74.25 crore has been given to 164 people in the State.





He also inspected new medical mobile vehicles at the DMS campus and said that the mobile medical teams will help to strengthen the medical services in remote villages. As many as 389 mobile new medical vehicles will be introduced that will be equipped with latest necessary emergency equipment and a doctor, a nurse and a medical field worker. The vehicles will be used to run medical camps, about 40 camps in a month by each vehicle through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. About Rs. 70 crores is to be spent on the scheme, he said.





Talking about Chief Minister's visit to Delhi, Ma Subramanian said that we are requesting the Union Health Ministry to set up new medical colleges in 6 places namely Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Kancheepuram and the NEET exemption. We also want to highlight the need to build an AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore and to start an undergraduate course for medical studies in Diabetes in Tamil Nadu.





He further said that the 27th Covid mega vaccination camp will be held on the coming Saturday with 50,000 camps across the State.