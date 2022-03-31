Don't let DMK family members run the show: OPS urges Stalin

Chennai :

"Councillor's job is to protect and serve people, who had voted for them. However, family members of DMK councillors across the State were involved in doing official duties of elected representatives," the AIADMK leader alleged.





Referring to a recent incident that a woman councillor, who was elected in the 34th ward under Chennai Corporation limits, offered the official chair to her husband, Panneerselvam alleged that the councillor's spouse and his supporters were also indulged in threatening a house owner in the pretext of "expecting something".





"Reservation for women was brought only to reduce the male chauvinism," he said adding that, however, the DMK was acting opposite to that.





Referring to another similar incident, the AIADMK coordinator claimed "Apart from this, a DMK cadre along with his supporters have indulged in ransacking a hotel after the restaurant owner failed to pay the required bribe".





Stating that the violent incident has brought fear among the shop owners, the deputy opposition leader of the House said, "It was the duty of the chief minister to immediately put an end to this".





Pannerselvam said, therefore, the chief minister should immediately intervene and take measures to stop the families of DMK representatives to the local bodies from indulging in doing the official duties of councillors.





"In addition, the Chief Minister should also take action against the councillors and DMK cadres, who had threatened the public," he said adding similarly, compensation should also be given to the hotel, which was ransacked