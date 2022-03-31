Discrepancies in implementation reason for SC strike-down: Duraimurugan on Vanniyar quota cancellation

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan commented on the Supreme Court's verdict scrapping the 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community. He pointed out "lack of data" for the scrapping.





The minister took a swipe at the AIADMK for implementing the special quota in "haste" in the run up to the elections without proper data and research. He said the special quota for Muslims and Arunthathiyar communities were implemented properly with data-backing by the earlier DMK government.





Duraimurugan said that the government would hold a consultation with legal experts, and plan on the future move on this special quota accordingly.





The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the 10.5 per cent reservation provided to Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community (MBC) in Tamil Nadu, in government jobs and admission to educational institutions.