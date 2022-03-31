Stalin arrives in New Delhi, to meet Modi today

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday landed in New Delhi for his four-day visit and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Chennai : He will also be submitting a memorandum to Prime Minister seeking the approval of the Union government for the recently passed Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET and several other demands, including not to give permission for Karnataka to proceed with dam construction at Mekedatu and to release the financial dues for the state, sources said.