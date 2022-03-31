Bike-borne couple killed in hit and run case near Tiruttani

Chennai :

A bike-borne couple was fatally knocked down by a car on GNT road on Wednesday morning.





The deceased T Ramesh (45) and his wife R Valarmathi (40) from Thekkalur village in Tiruttani were fish sellers and the accident happened when they were on their way to RK Pettai through KG Kandigai to buy fish in bulk.





Around 6 am, a luxury car with an Andhra Pradesh registration number knocked down the two-wheeler from behind and sped away.





The passersby rushed the couple to the nearby hospital. While Ramesh was declared dead on arrival, Valarmathi died a few hours later.





Tiruttani police have registered a case and further investigation is on.