39 new Covid cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu reported 39 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the toll to 34,52,790.





Chennai recorded 18 cases, Vellore 3 cases, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, and Tirunelveli with 2 cases each.





The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1 per cent after 30,095 samples were tested. Chennai continues to report the highest positivity rate with 0.7 per cent, Chengalpattu and Nilgiris 0.4 per cent each, Coimbatore and Thiruvallur had 0.3 per cent each.





At least 56 people were discharged from several hospitals across the state on Wednesday. A total of 34,14,443 people have recovered from coronavirus in Tamil Nadu so far.





As many as 30,095 more samples were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the past 24 hours.