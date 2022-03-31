Kovai Corporation to introduce new levies

Coimbatore :

The cash-strapped Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday announced a series of levies to shore up revenue.





Tabling a Rs 19.31 crore deficit budget at the council meet for the financial year 2022-2023, Kalpana Anandakumar, the first woman Mayor of Coimbatore Corporation rolled out various revenue generating measures in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and Deputy Mayor Vetri Selvan.





After scrapping proposal for on-street parking fee following opposition from political parties, the Corporation has once again revived the scheme to charge two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked on some busy areas like Race Course, RS Puram and DB Road.





Another proposal, which may cause heartburn to people, is the plan to collect solid waste management charges. It has to be paid along with the property tax from this financial year. With this, the civic body is expected to mop up Rs 13.18 crore. Also, the Corporation will levy an annual maintenance charge for 38,175 underground drainage (UGD) connections given so far to households.





In the last five years, the Corporation Commissioners were presenting a surplus budget. However, in a major relief, the Corporation has resolved to take efforts to enhance water supply to once in two days. Also, the Corporation did not make any upward revision in property, business and water taxes.





Meanwhile, three AIADMK councillors walked out of the council by terming the budget as not of any use and it has announced already existing schemes.